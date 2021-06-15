Berthold “Bert” Kriese, age 69, passed away June 12, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire. He was born October 6, 1951 in Germany to Ewald and Hedwig Kriese. He served in the US Army during Viet Nam. He was married to Jeanie Sheinart and worked for Doormatic as a CNC Machinist. He loved riding motorcycles and was a member of Road Dog Motorcycle Club. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, being outside and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife: Jeanie of Cadott; son: Ricky (Angelica) Kriese of Phoenix AZ; daughter: Lisa (Justin) Bennet of Illinois; siblings: Walter (Angie), Harold (Gina) Kriese and Ruth (Arnold) all of Illinois; grandchildren: T.J. and Vanessa Kriese, Emma, Katlyn and Nicole Bennet.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held on June 27, 2021 from 12:00 – 4:00 PM at Butch and Jackies — Bateman Tavern in Chippewa Falls. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed atolsonfunerealhomebloomer.com