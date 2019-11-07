Bloomer -- Bertrand “Bert” Jones, age 84, passed away peacefully at his home in Bloomer on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. He was born on December 7, 1934 in Pennsylvania to William and Martha (Metz) Jones. He married Ione Boese on March 23, 1958 in St. Charles, Missouri. Bert proudly served in the US Air Force for 20 years as a Radar Technician during Korea and Vietnam. After the military he worked for Northwest Coin for many years. He was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bloomer where he served as an Elder, was a member of the Church Council and served on the Church School Board. Bert was also a member of the Condo Association and Thrivent for Lutherans. In his free time he enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing cards and spending time with his friends and his family.
He is survived by his wife: Ione of Bloomer; children: Randy (Jill) Jones of Bloomer, Teri Borofka of Bloomer, Pete Jones of Fort Atkinson; sisters: Martha Clark and Doris Taylor both of Pennsylvania; two grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents: William and Martha (Metz) Jones; brothers: Williams, David, Robert Jones.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 2:00 PM at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bloomer with a visitation from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM at the church before the service. Burial will be in the Bloomer Cemetery with military honors performed by the Bloomer American Legion and VFW. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com