Bessie L. (Warner) Whalen, 90, of Augusta, died in hospice care Nov. 22, 2020 at her daughter’s home in rural Fall Creek.
Bessie is survived by her 3 sons, Wade (Cheryl) Warner of Augusta, Cole (Anne) Warner of Holman, Dusty (Joyce) Warner of Augusta; daughter, Wendy (Vern) Luedtke of rural Fall Creek; daughter-in-law Cindy Warner of Eau Claire; 23 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren; 6 step children, Kathleen (David) Marschinke of Bella Vista, AR, Bill (Kathy) Whalen of Stevens Point, Brian (Laurie) Whalen of Cuba City, Brad (Rhonda) Whalen of Nelson, Bob (Cynthia) Whalen of Altoona, Julie (Carol) Whalen of Springfield, OR; and their families; sisters and brother-in-law, Arlene McCarty of Eau Claire, Shirley Smith of Geraldine, MT, Gary and Margie Warner of Downingtown, PA, Lee Whalen, Bernadette Whalen and Dorothy Brooks. many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Bessie was preceded in death by her husband Bob Warner and then husband Jim Whalen; children, Crystal Dake, Kit Warner, Becky and Butch Wilkinson; great granddaughter Lillian Topper; 10 siblings.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, from noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Augusta Lions Hall at 200 E. Lincoln St. in Augusta. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
