Melsness, Beth photo.jpg

Beth Melsness

Beth Elaine (Garton), Bahr (Milton M.), Welke (Theodore W.Sr.), Melsness (Lloysd S.) Age 95 of Monticello, MN passed away peacefully on April 21st 2023, at the Monticello Care Center.

To plant a tree in memory of Beth Melsness as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
  

Tags

Recommended for you