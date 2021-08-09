Betsy Lou Felty, age 51, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, passed away on August 4, 2021, surrounded by family. Betsy was born February 18, 1970, in Eau Claire, to David S. and Linda L. Felty. She was the third of four children.
Despite living most of her life with health challenges, Betsy followed her free spirit and showed others how to persevere, how to have fun, and how to be strong.
These are a few of her favorite things… the color blue, butterflies, the beach, being in the water and enjoying waves, driving with the windows down and music up, Duran Duran, celebrating birthdays, Hershey's Chocolate, baking, Martha Stewart, collecting glassware, thrift sales, and playing games.
Betsy was a loving and attentive aunt and used any opportunity she could to entertain and play with her nieces and nephews, including hosting fun sleepovers. She always had a creative outlet for them when they were with her, and was well known for her elaborate treasure and Easter egg hunts and spirited games of Monopoly.
She enjoyed traveling with family, with one of her last trips being to Disney World in 2019 to revisit favorite spots, including one more ride on Dumbo.
One of Betsy’s great passions was working in childcare. For over a decade she worked at Luther Hospital Child Care Center helping children aged 3 and 4 learn and play. She was proud of working at the Center, as it was the same childcare facility she attended as a child. Betsy fostered imagination and showed caring to her students, and it always made her happy when she was recognized by children years later. Betsy also worked at her family’s business.
Betsy was a lifelong member of First Congregational UCC, volunteering for years in Sunday School and in the church office. She also volunteered at the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, Lakeshore Elementary School, and local hospitals.
Betsy was preceded in death by her father David S. Felty. She is survived by her mother Linda L. Felty; her siblings Karen (Chris) McMahon, David Felty Jr., and Heather Felty; and her nieces and nephews Elisabet Felty, Kendrik Felty, William Henry McMahon, Franklin (Claire) McMahon, and Orestes Kouris.
A private family service will be held.
To honor Betsy, memorials may be made in her name to the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, or any agency that brings joy to children.
