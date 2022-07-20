Bette Olson, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully with family by her side on July 1, 2022 at the Juneau Pioneer Home. She was 98 years young.

Born October 28, 1923 in Strum, Wisconsin, she followed the love of her life, Jerre Olson, to California in 1943 to begin an adventure of a lifetime. They were married in Santa Monica, CA in the fall of 1944. In 1946 they moved to Little Port Walter, Alaska to run a pink salmon research station located on Baranof Island. Bette thoroughly embraced life in the Alaska wilderness hiking, fishing, mastering preparation of wild game and baking bread.

