Bette Olson, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully with family by her side on July 1, 2022 at the Juneau Pioneer Home. She was 98 years young.
Born October 28, 1923 in Strum, Wisconsin, she followed the love of her life, Jerre Olson, to California in 1943 to begin an adventure of a lifetime. They were married in Santa Monica, CA in the fall of 1944. In 1946 they moved to Little Port Walter, Alaska to run a pink salmon research station located on Baranof Island. Bette thoroughly embraced life in the Alaska wilderness hiking, fishing, mastering preparation of wild game and baking bread.
In 1960 they relocated to Juneau settling in Auke Bay. Bette didn’t know a stranger. She and Jerre welcomed everyone to their home hosting family and friends which most often included her famous pies or other sweet treats and coffee. She enjoyed knitting and quilting, volunteering with the Juneau Tourist Center, traveling, playing games, and berry picking. She was a lifelong Lutheran and member of Resurrection Lutheran Church. Bette spent the last several years at the Juneau Pioneer Home enjoying music, bingo and her favorite ice cream.
Bette was preceded in death by her husband, Jerrold (Jerre) Olson, her parents, Clarence and Tilla Knudtson of Strum, WI, and her sister, Marge Cook of Mondovi, WI.
She is survived by her daughters Jette Schuh and husband Rick of Breckenridge, CO and Kari Crane and husband Jerry of Pecatonica, IL; grandchildren Kelsie Crane (partner Colin Sheperd), Eric Schuh, Jordyn Crane, Brian Schuh, and Morgan Crane; great-grandchildren Ania Sheperd and August Sheperd and many nieces, nephews, cousins and countless close friends.
The family wants to thank her many friends for visiting and supporting Bette and the entire staff at the Pioneer Home for their loving, attentive, and compassionate care. It is truly a “Home for Great Alaskans”.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Cards can by mailed to Kari Crane, 8710 N. Pecatonica Rd., Pecatonica, IL 61063. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Resurrection Lutheran Church, 740 W. 10th Street, Juneau, AK 99801 in her name.