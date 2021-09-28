Betty Ann Utpadel, age 96, of Menomonie, WI passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at Lakeview Memorial Hospital in Stillwater, MN.
She was born June 4, 1925, in the Town of Stanton, Dunn Co. WI to George and Lana (Sabatke) Mittlestadt. She was raised in the Town of Stanton, graduated from Boyceville High School in 1943 and then attended U.W. Eau Claire for a short time.
On June 23, 1945, Betty married Ralph Utpadel in Battle Creek, MI. They lived in various places throughout the country while Ralph served in the U.S. Army and then returned to Menomonie where they have lived since 1953.
Betty worked at Sandy Lee Mfg., the Harbour Restaurant and as a cook at U.W. Stout.
Betty was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, the Ladies Aid, Myrtle Werth Hospital Auxiliary, VFW Auxiliary, and Annis Creek Women’s Club. She loved jig saw puzzles, crocheting, her flowers and especially raising her family.
Betty is survived by her children, David (Donna) Utpadel of Menomonie, Linda Utpadel of Menomonie, Randy (Jane) Utpadel of Wheeler, Todd (Pam) Utpadel of Downsville; a daughter-in-law Allyson Utpadel of Olympia, WA; also grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Ralph; a son Gary; two brothers, Ronald and Laurel; sister-in-law Gladys; and an infant sister.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 20212 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, with Pastor Aaron Schulz officiating. Burial will be in Teegarden Cemetery in the Town of Lucas, Dunn Co. WI. There will be visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.