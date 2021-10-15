Betty A Bauer, age 74 of Eau Claire, died Wednesday, October 14, 2021 at her home in Eau Claire with her family by her side.
Betty was born on October 18, 1946 in Mondovi. She was the daughter of Bennie and Madalyn (Eliason) Klove. She graduated from Prescott High School and attended then attended CVTC in Eau Claire. Betty married Donald G. Bauer on April 8, 1972 in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Eau Claire. After marriage, they lived in Gilman where Betty operated a daycare for children. They then moved to Durand where Betty, Donald and his brother David operated the Bauer’s on the River Supper Club in downtown Durand. After selling the supper club, Betty and Donald moved to Eau Claire where Betty worked at Menard’s until her retirement.
Betty enjoyed reading, especially Tom Clancy novels and listening to music. Together, Betty and Donald enjoyed trips across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Betty is survived by her husband of 49 years, Donald; daughters, Elizabeth “Beth” Bauer of Fall Creek and Deborah Bradford of Austin, TX; grandchildren, Jessica, Neo and Link; great grandchild, Tristan; five sisters, Helen (Dave) Peterson, Linda Parker, Donna (Gary) Sparks, Joan (Richard) Carlson and Nancy Klove; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Bennie and Madalyn and one brother, Duane.
A Celebration of Life will be held 4:00PM-8:00PM Sunday, October 24, 2021 at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Durand.