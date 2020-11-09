Betty Anne Becker died of COVID-19 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, in her residence at Lake Hallie Memory Care, Chippewa Falls, WI. Betty was born January 28, 1936, to James and Dorothy (Potter) Haines, in Eau Claire WI. Betty grew up in the Shawtown district on Ferry Street, across from the park, and attended Eau Claire Memorial High School. She went to work at Fanny Farmer Candy in Minneapolis, MN, where she met Edward (Eddy) J Allen. Betty and Eddy were married in 1955. They moved to Bakersfield, CA, in search of work, but they didn’t like the heat. They returned to Eau Claire for the birth of her 1st child, Dan. They moved to Minneapolis where Eddy got a job as a mechanic. They lived around the Minneapolis area for the next 18 years where Betty had 5 more children: Michelle, Tom (died at birth), John, Tim and Jenny. Betty worked any jobs she could to help support the family. She took computer data entry classes and then worked for IBM. Betty was divorced after 18 years of marriage and returned to Eau Claire with her 5 children in 1974. Betty met James (Jim) Becker while she was working at A B Dick and he worked across the street at EC Book and Stationary. They were married on September 24, 1976. They remained married and lived in Eau Claire until Jim’s death on March 8, 2016. Betty then lived with her sister Rita Brissette, her son Tim, and then her son Dan, prior to living at Lake Hallie Memory Care.
She loved her family. She loved being a mother and grandmother. She was an excellent cook. Her lasagna and cinnamon rolls were the best on the planet. Betty enjoyed singing with her mother and sisters, playing the piano, growing flowers, her porch swing, going to see Christmas lights, crocheting blankets and dolls for her grandchildren, her cats, reading home decorating and entertainment magazines, listening to soft rock music, browsing the internet, and watching TV shows like The Andy Griffith Show and Hogan’s Heroes. Betty loved family get-togethers with her two sisters, Rita and Doris. The sisters always kept the families close. Holidays were often shared at the home of a sister with sleeping bags covering the floors. The families played games like Trivial Pursuit, Rook, and Farkle for hours. And the sisters ensured there was plenty of food for meals, baked goods, chips and dip, and soda pop for snacking. The families have remained close from beginning to end.
Betty is survived by her 5 children: Dan (Sarah) Allen of Cedar Rapids IA, Michelle Allen of Altoona WI, John (Sveta) Allen of Bonduel WI, Tim (Julia) Allen of Eau Claire, and Jenny Smith of Cedar Rapids IA; Seven grandchildren: Ryan, Jacquie, Leah, Kyle, Skylar, Cory, and Anna; two great-grandchildren: Nathan and Lucy; 2 siblings: Rita Brissette of Waterloo IA, and Doris (Jim) Raatz of Waterloo IA; nieces and nephews, Rick, Dave, Jimmy, Kathy, Bill, Chris, and Ward. Her sister, Rita, passed away after a one-month battle with ovarian cancer less than 24 hours after Betty passed.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her two husbands: Eddy and Jim; her brother: Jimmy; her son: Tom; and her sister: Rita’s husband Wayne.
Funeral and burial at Lakeview Cemetery will be held at a later date due to COVID.
Memorials can be sent to Betty’s church, Bethel Church, 2361 N. Hastings Way, Eau Claire, WI, 54703.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.