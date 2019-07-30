Betty Britten

Betty Amelia Britten, 93 of Chaska, MN entered eternal life on July 26, 2019 surrounded by family at Friendship Manor, Shakopee, MN.
Betty was born on September 10, 1925, daughter of William and Lillian (Sieg) Kohlhepp.
She grew up on a farm in the Town of Union, Eau Claire, WI and always had stories of the ‘good old days’.
Betty married LaMoine Heimstead in 1946 and had 3 children, Susan, Debra and Paul. She raised her children in Eau Claire before moving to Chaska, MN with her second husband, Gene Britten. Gene and Betty were married 51 years.
Betty loved Jesus, was a hard worker, a great cook and easy to make laugh.
Betty and Gene enjoyed traveling together whenever possible, including several trips to Hawaii and various cruises. They also spent summer weekends for many years at their park model mobile home in Camp Brigadoon, Cumberland, WI.
Betty is survived by her husband Gene, brother Morris (Nancy) Kohlhepp, children, Susan Golden, Debra Jurgensen (Jeffrey) and Paul Heimstead; also 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Tom and Paul and a sister Ida.
A special thank you to the caring staff at Friendship Manor.
Funeral service will take place at 1 pm on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Hulke Family Funeral Home with Pastor Art Hansen officiating. Visitation will take place an hour prior to the service. Burial will take place in the Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire immediately following the service.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.