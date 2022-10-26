Betty Davis, our mom, was quite the woman. Born Betty Elvine on her parent’s farm April 16, 1932, she grew up during the depression, never forgot how tough times could be, and appreciated everything.

She married Carl Davis in 1949 and spent many years in Minneapolis, except for summers when she would escape to Treasure Island on Lake Vermilion with her daughters and a different round of company every weekend. She worked hard transforming the island cabin into a beautiful space and would get up earlier than anyone else just to sit with her coffee and watch the birds.

