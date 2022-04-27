Betty Jo Edington, age 50, of Eau Claire, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022.
She was born on August 15, 1971, in Eau Claire, the daughter of the late Roger “Fuzzy” and Mary (Milward) Edington.
Betty grew up in rural Eau Claire. She attended Eau Claire Memorial for the majority of her high school education and later graduated from Eau Claire North.
Betty married Trent Pronschinske and to this union, one son was born. They later divorced.
Betty was employed as a receptionist for several different companies in Eau Claire.
Betty loved time spent with family and friends at the lake or traveling to many different destinations throughout the area and beyond.
Betty is survived by her son, Dillon Pronschinske; brother, Bruce (Rhonda) Edington; and sister, Barb (Dave) Kleist; also by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Roger and Mary Edington, and her brother, Bill Edington.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until the hour of the service at the church.
The staff of Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Mondovi, assisted the family with arrangements.
