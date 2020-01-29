Betty Gilles

Betty M. Gilles, age 92 of Plum City, died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Plum City Care Center in Plum City with her family by her side.
Betty was born on July 31, 1927 in the Fox Valley area of rural Durand. She was the daughter of Fred and Marie (Dane) Stewart. Betty grew up in Durand and graduated from Durand High School. She married Lyle Gilles on April 5, 1948 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plum City. After marriage, they lived in Plum City where they raised their family. Betty was a member of Plum City Frank Gilles American Legion Post #365 Auxiliary and a member of St. John the Baptist Altar Society. When her children were older, Betty went to work at the hardware store with Lyle.
Betty and Lyle enjoyed traveling, spending many winters in Arizona and taking family picnics. She enjoyed reading, playing cards and visiting with friends. Betty enjoyed her time at The Seasons and the Plum City Care Center where she liked visiting with old and new friends.
Betty is survived by her children, Dan (Kay) of Plum City, Linda (Larry) Chilson of Plum City, Lee of Durand, Kay (Dan) Erickson of Prescott, Ann (Jeff) Bechel of Plum City and Amy (Dave) Comee of Savage, MN; daughters-in-law, Peggy Gilles of Plum City and Renee Gilles of Prescott; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Lyle; one son, Patrick Gilles; one daughter, Susan Gilles in infancy; one grandson, Michael Erickson; one sister, Kathryn Madsen; and one brother, Erwin “Sonny” Stewart.
Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plum City with Rev. John Affum officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery in the spring. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services at the church on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Betty’s name to the Plum City Library or St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.
Condolences may be made online at www.rhielfuneralhome.com.