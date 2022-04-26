Betty Jane Harms, passed away at her home on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, after a brief illness while surrounded by family and friends.
She was born on January 18, 1947, to Frieda and Freddie Harms in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. After graduating from Mondovi High School in 1965 as their valedictorian, Betty attended the University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire. She was a member of Kappa Delta Pi, Phi Kappa Phi, and earned her Bachelors of Science Degree graduating Summa Cum Laude.
She went on to earn her master’s degree at the University of Utah, majoring in Mathematics. After college, Betty began a successful teaching career in education in Bozeman, Montana later moving to Lower Brule, South Dakota where she taught math at Lower Brule Sioux Middle and High School. In 1990, Betty was named the first winner of the National Indian School Board Teacher of the Year.
After retiring, she returned home to Mondovi, WI. Betty’s favorite hobbies included walking, fishing, and gardening which gave her much pride with her beautiful flowers and vegetables. She was also an avid reader, bridge player and enjoyed every kind of puzzle. She also generously volunteered as the treasurer for the Mondovi Garden Club and was a board member of the Friends of the Library.
Betty was preceded in death by her mother, Frieda, father, Freddie, and brother, Steven. She is survived by sister-in-law, Judith Harms; nephew, Gregory Harms (Lisa); nieces, Kimberly Stewart (Philip) and Jennifer Harms; great-nieces and nephews Lauren, Ashley, Megan, Cameron, Samson, Kathryn and Zackary along with many cousins and dear longtime friends, John (Zoila), Donna (Pete), and Sally.
A gathering for family and friends to celebrate the of life of Betty will be held on Sunday, August 7th at 1pm at Betty’s home, 526 Parker Avenue, Mondovi, Wisconsin 54755.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in Betty’s name and honor be directed to the Mondovi Library, 146 W Hudson St, Mondovi, WI 54755.
The staff of Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Scenic Rivers Cremation Center of Mondovi assisted the family with arrangements.