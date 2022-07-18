Betty Ann House, 91, of Plymouth, Minnesota, formerly of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022.
She was born November 9, 1930, to Melvin and Pauline (Rosner) Stevens in Eau Claire, the third of 5 children. She married Roger House on Dec. 26, 1953. They dated for just 3 months, and as she would often say, they were married in a fever.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roger; his parents, Harold and Unga; brother Steve; sisters Geraldine (Lowell) Odegard, Phyllis (Lyle) Hubbard, Vilma (William) Craig.
Survivors include her son, John (Shelley) of Maple Grove, MN; daughter, Leigh Ann (Mark) Kaminski of Buffalo, MN; seven grandchildren, Jason (Katie), Sarah, Kalyn (Drew), Heidi (Corey), Anne, Lauren and Patrick; ten great-grandchildren, Audrey, Zoey, Carter, Nola, Olivia, Remi, Colton, Caleb, Quinn and Avery. Sister-in-law, Carol Stevens; many nieces and nephews.
Betty had a strong faith and made attending church a priority throughout her life. Nothing brought her more happiness than spending time with family and friends. She had a huge heart and spread joy wherever she went. Betty was a great volunteer for several organizations and a member of the Moose Lodge in Eau Claire. She loved the outdoors, taking walks, spending time at the family cabin near Hayward, WI, playing cards/games, working outside and in the kitchen and taking care of her plants. Several have commented that “to know her was to love her.” She will be greatly missed.
A graveside service was held on Friday, July 15, for family, at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Memorials may be sent, in her name, to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).
