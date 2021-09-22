Betty J. Krall, 90, of Eau Claire, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021 at her home. Betty was born January 22, 1931 in Eau Claire, WI to George and Celia (Smith) Gorkowski. She grew up in Fairchild, WI and is a graduate of Delevan High School. She married Kenneth E. Krall on October 26, 1955 in Stanley, WI. He passed away in 1992.
Betty is survived by her children, Catherine (Thomas) Jochum of Eau Claire, Sally Willmarth of River Falls, David Krall of Eau Claire, and Larry Krall of Nashville, TN; 7 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 8 siblings; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is further preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Ilene Durst.
Betty was a homemaker and raised her children. She enjoyed gardening and spending time outdoors. Betty overcame many obstacles throughout her life. She cherished her time spent with family, especially her grandchildren. Betty will be remembered for her positive attitude and always keeping a smile on her face.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a private graveside service will take place at the Lutheran Church Cemetery in Eau Claire. Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
