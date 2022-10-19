Our Mother, Betty J. (nee Bjornstad) Krszjzaniek, left us peacefully under her family’s care, from her home in Osseo, WI on Saturday, October 15, 2022 to join our Dad into God’s drace.
The eldest of four children, Betty was born in Chicago, IL, on December 20,1928 to James and Johanna (nee Brevik) Bjornstad. Shortly thereafter, her family moved to the Strum, WI area where she grew up and eventually graduated from Strum High School. After graduation, she worked for John Ward’s office in Osseo before meeting and marrying a good man who happens to have been our father.
Betty Bjornstad married LaVern “Bud” Krszjzaniek on November 6, 1947 and they shared 64 years together before his passing in June 2012. After they were married, she quit working for John Ward to raise her family, become a homemaker and help her husband farm. Our fondest childhood memories of Mom include baking bread, cooking big meals, always having a clean house, butchering chickens, and being a Cub Scout Den Mother. Mom always planted a large garden, which she needed to feed her ‘brood’ of seven children. Her love of pets and flowers was always evident throughout her life. At Christmas time we enjoyed Rosettes and Krumkake as proof of her Norwegian heritage.
Our homes are filled with treasures from Mom’s many talents. We are blessed with embroidery, rosemaling, hardanger and beautiful hand-made quilts. She loved a hot cup of coffee and a good card game with friends and family, often swearing at us in Norwegian if she thought we were cheating! Mom also had a nice collection of teddy bears. At one time, she was active in St. Peter’s Ladies Aid and Foster Homemakers.
She will be dearly missed by her loving children, Bob (Jackie) Krszjzaniek of Osseo, Dave (Diane) Krszjzaniek of Madison, Sue (Jim) Lins of Madison, Sandy Krszjzaniek of Osseo, Sharon Kent of Mondovi, Sally (Pete) Gregor of Augusta and Randy (Mary) Krszjzaniek of Baraboo. Mom was blessed with 12 grandchildren, Jason (Jackie) Krszjzaniek, Dustin Krszjzaniek, Justin (Jamie) Krszjzaniek, Eric Krszjzaniek, Kiana Krszjzaniek, Emma Krszjzaniek, Ryan Lins, Josh Knuth, Jake (Denise) Knuth, Sarah Gregor, Tyler Krszjzaniek, and Ian Krszjzaniek; four great-grandchildren, and four step-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by a sister-in-law Kitty Korth Bjornstad; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mom was preceded in death by her sister, Eleanor (Don) Severson; her brothers, John Bjornstad in childhood, and Jim Bjornstad; her sister-in-law, Dee (Gene) Kohnke; son-in-law, Merle Kent; and a granddaughter-in-law, Stephanie Lins.
The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Tom Screnock, who was her friend and doctor for almost 25 years. Another huge thank you goes out to Felicia and Mayo Clinic Hospice.
You’ll forever be in our hearts and memories, Mom. We miss you so much already.
Funeral services for our mother will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Foster. Burial will follow in the St. Peter’s Cemetery. Friends and family are invited for visitation on Friday, October 21, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Schiefelbein Funeral Home and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
The Schiefelbein Funeral Home of Osseo, 715-597-3711, is assisting the family with arrangements.
