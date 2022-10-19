Our Mother, Betty J. (nee Bjornstad) Krszjzaniek, left us peacefully under her family’s care, from her home in Osseo, WI on Saturday, October 15, 2022 to join our Dad into God’s drace.

The eldest of four children, Betty was born in Chicago, IL, on December 20,1928 to James and Johanna (nee Brevik) Bjornstad. Shortly thereafter, her family moved to the Strum, WI area where she grew up and eventually graduated from Strum High School. After graduation, she worked for John Ward’s office in Osseo before meeting and marrying a good man who happens to have been our father.

