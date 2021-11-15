Betty L. Larson, 80, of Eau Claire passed away with her family at her side on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at Care Partners in Eau Claire.
Betty Lou was born in Augusta on March 22, 1941. Betty, with her mother Esther Wolfgang and step father Henry Zillmer, was raised in the Augusta area with her four siblings and graduated from Augusta High School. On July 25, 1959 she was united in marriage to Tommy Larson. They were the first couple to be married in the present Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta. The couple began their married life together in Kenosha before moving to Silver Lake a year later. In addition to raising her children, she was an active member of the Silver Lake Fire Department Auxiliary. In 1971 the family moved to Fairchild, then to Mondovi in 1989 and finally to Eau Claire in 1992.
Betty had worked in the dietary department for Henry Thode, at both the Fairchild Nursing Home and Oakwood Villa Nursing Home in Altoona. When she retired she was with the Clairemont Nursing Home in Eau Claire. While in Mondovi she had also worked at Edes Motel.
Betty loved bowling and most of her life she was involved with several leagues. She looked forward to the many state and national tournaments she attended. With her family she spent many fun-filled days at their camper on Island Lake. She was also an avid Brewers fan and never missed a baseball game her grandchildren were playing in.
Betty will be dearly missed by Tommy, her loving husband of 62 years; three daughters, Cheryl Ann (Mark) Miller of Nelson, Ill., Patricia (Billy) Gasch of Darien, Ill. and Jackie (Jeff) Bursaw of Eau Claire; son, Michael (Michelle) Larson of Eau Claire; son-in-law, Dave Sheffield of Wonder Lake, Ill.; sister, Jane Whiteaker of Mukwonago; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
Betty was preceded in death by her mother, Esther; stepfathers, Henry Zillmer and Fulton Sumpter; siblings, Barbara Hagen, Dorothy Mayer and David Zillmer; and daughter, Dawn Scheffield.
A celebration of Betty’s life will be held Thursday, Nov. 18 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.