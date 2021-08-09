Betty Jane Lemler, 72, of Colfax, passed away Friday, August 6th, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Eau Claire. Her family was by her side.
If you knew Betty, you would know she was the nicest woman in the world. The light will forever shine a little less bright now that she is no longer with us.
Betty was born at home in St. James, Missouri, on April 21st, 1949, to the late Bert and Mary (Crider) Faulkner. She graduated from St. James High School with the Class of 1967.
Betty and Gary married on June 16th, 1988, in Menomonie, Wisconsin.
Betty worked as an office manager for Prairie Ag Supplies for over 30 years. She loved her bosses, coworkers, and customers so much that she even returned occasionally to help out after retiring.
In her spare time, you would have found her reading or listening to books, drinking Pepsi, eating at least one (but sometimes three) pieces of chocolate each day, watching murder mystery shows (which frankly scared her husband a little bit), mowing the lawn, feeding the cats and deer, cutting and stacking wood, or sitting around laughing at the kitchen table with her family and friends.
Betty is survived by her husband, Gary; children, Michael Simily, Natasha (Brent) Jerde, Lori Lemler, and Christina (Mitch) Oppriecht; grandchildren, Dawn Lemons, Amber Talbert, Hanna and Colton Oppriecht, Khaleb Lemler, and Aria Jerde; siblings, Wilma (Paul) Chastain; siblings-in-law, Rodger (Rita) Lemler and Sherry Lemler; and many other family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Lemons; siblings, Hazel Wagner and Howard Faulkner; and her parents.
The family would like to thank the CCU and Cardiology Departments at Mayo Clinic Health Systems — Eau Claire for their compassionate care.
A funeral service will be held at 6:30PM on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Sampson Funeral Home, 1017 Railroad Ave, Colfax. Visitation will be from 4:00PM until the time of the service at the funeral home. A private burial will take place at a later date in Hill Grove Cemetery, Colfax.