Betty Lind

Betty Louise Lind, age 92, of Mondovi, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loving family at the home of her son Michael in Eau Claire on Sunday June 2, 2019. She was born on October 9, 1926 to Oscar and Louise (Mikelson) Johnson on the family farm in the Town of Canton, Buffalo County, WI.
Betty attended and graduated from Mondovi High School with the class of 1944.
Betty then moved to Eau Claire where she was employed at W.H. Hobbs Supply Co. along with Schumacher Motors.
It was in 1951 that Betty was united in marriage to Harold Lind, vows which were exchanged in Stillwater, MN. From this blessed union, Betty and Harold welcomed 5 children into their lives. Harold preceded Betty in death on March 8, 1974.
Following their marriage, Betty and her husband, Harold, relocated to Kenosha where she worked for American Motors. Years later, they made their way back to Mondovi which they made their home. Betty was employed at Huntsinger Farms and the Canning Company for many years. Betty was a longtime and faithful member of Central Lutheran Church in Mondovi.
Betty enjoyed many activities, some of which were camping, playing cards, the successful completion of a crossword or jigsaw puzzle or just playing games on her computer.
Betty was an energetic and hardworking lady with a smile that could light up a room. Her family was her life. After the loss of her husband in 1974, Betty, a 47-year-old mother of 5, set her sights and devotion on their wellbeing. Her sights and devotion were gracefully accomplished.
Betty will be sadly missed by her 5 children, Michael (Patti) of Eau Claire, Laurie (significant friend, Bill) of Kronenwetter, WI, Richard of Elk Mound, Diane (Michael) Sefton of Rothschild and Joanne Chamberlain of Weston; 9 grandchildren, Chad Lind, Kelly Lind, Zachary (Melanie) Niewinski, Stacy (Brock) Trachsel, Taylor Niewinski, Kaitlyn Welk-Robbins, Nathanael Lind, Joshua Chamberlain and Ciera Lind; 5 great grandchildren, Oliviah, Evelyn and Mack Trachsel; Aurora and Prudence Niewinski; brother, Gary Johnson; also by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Besides her parents and husband, Harold, Betty was preceded in death by her brothers, Merrill, Orlin and Vernon; sisters in law, Burma Jean, Leona, Irene and Marlene and her daughter in law, Jodi Lind.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Central Lutheran Church in Mondovi with Pastor Rolf Morck officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Lutheran Cemetery, Mondovi. A visitation will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi Chapel, and at the church on Saturday from 11:00 AM until the hour of the service.
Please share a memory of Betty or express your condolences of comfort to www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.
The family of Betty would like to take this opportunity to express a sincere and heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at Mayo Health and Hospice for the exceptional care and compassion given to her while in their care.