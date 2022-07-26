Betty Lou Dewitz, age 92 of Altoona, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.

She was born on the Jobs Farm, January 27, 1930 to Emil and Anna Erickson, being delivered by her grandmother as the physician did not arrive in time. Betty attended the Jobs School and later graduated from Eau Claire Senior High in 1948. She married James T. Dewitz Sr. on April 23, 1949 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. The ceremony was officiated by Pastor Roy Schmeicel.

