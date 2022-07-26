Betty Lou Dewitz, age 92 of Altoona, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.
She was born on the Jobs Farm, January 27, 1930 to Emil and Anna Erickson, being delivered by her grandmother as the physician did not arrive in time. Betty attended the Jobs School and later graduated from Eau Claire Senior High in 1948. She married James T. Dewitz Sr. on April 23, 1949 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. The ceremony was officiated by Pastor Roy Schmeicel.
Betty was very active in her church, as she was a member of many committees. The one closest to her heart was the committee that oversaw the remodeling of the church. Betty loved music and sang with the senior choir for many years. She was also active in the W/ELCA, along with being a past President and Chairperson for the Esther Circle.
Betty was known for her decorating. She and friend, Irene Horlacher, would provide baked goodies along with hot mulled cider, so the ladies would have something warm when they arrived to the Christmas Coffee. Betty baked and decorated a cake to celebrate St. John’s 125th Anniversary. The pictures and recipes were placed in the cornerstone of the church. She enjoyed painting, crocheting and other crafts which meant she sold her creations at various craft shows in the area. Some of her paintings hung in the nursing home and were sold.
Betty worked in the Clerks Office for the City of Altoona. She also maintained the books for the Railroad Union.
Preceding her in death are her husband; a daughter Carol Ann; parents Emil and Anna Erickson; in-laws Theodore and Josephine Dewitz; sisters Violet Cleasby and Florence Gilbert; brother James Erickson; sister Dorothy Holtman; and daughter-in-law Marie Vornholt.
Betty is survived by daughter Linda Dewitz; sons: James T. Dewitz Jr., Randy Dewitz, Robert (Gail) Dewitz and Keith (Kelly) Dewitz; grandchildren: Brian (Desiree), Corey (Yumi), Travis (Bobbi Sue), Justin (Natalie), Jennifer, Nathan (Becca), Daniel, Taylor (Emily), Jordan (Deanna) and Melanie (Adam); and numerous great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Nellie Erickson; other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona with Pastor Julie Brenden officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will take place at Trinity Cemetery in Fall Creek.
