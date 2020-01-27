Betty Luther

Betty L. Luther, 91, of Chippewa Falls, died Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Hospital.
She was born December 23, 1928 in Dunn County to Leon and Margaret (Kelly) Kraft.
On August 16, 1947 she married Robert L. Luther in Arkansaw, WI. They were blessed with six children and were happily married for 63 years.
Betty was a homemaker but also worked part-time jobs and co-owned an upholstery business. In her free time she enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking, volunteering, traveling, fishing, gardening, playing cards and games, and spending time with family.
Betty is survived by her children, Leon (Sue) Luther of Chippewa Falls, Robert (Shirley) Luther of Eau Claire, Adrian (Melisa) Luther of Eau Claire, Donald Luther of Chippewa Falls, and Amy (Scott) Meinen of Chippewa Falls; siblings, Kathryn “Kay” Bauer, Karen Bauer, Judith Manor, Barbara Schneider, Darrell (Donna) Kraft, Larry (Kate) Kraft, and Dan (Diane) Kraft. She is further survived by grandchildren, Heidi (Jeff) Reynolds, Christopher Luther, Cory (Samantha) Luther, Jon (Melissa) Luther, Lee (Leah) Luther, Jeanine (Tyler Hillger) Luther, Samuel (Jessica) Luther, Steven Luther, and Emmanuel Meinen; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, James Gifford Sr. and Laverne Weissinger; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob in 2011; daughter, Linda Backus; grandson, Craig Luther; and siblings, Isabelle Seipel, Verla Kraft, Lavone Benson Husby, Mary Weissinger, Clara Gifford, James Kraft, and Elwood Kraft.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, January 29 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Chippewa Falls with Msgr. Michael Gorman officiating. Interment will be at Bateman Cemetery, town of Lafayette.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.