Betty Lue McInnis, age 81, of Eau Claire, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Grace Lutheran Communities- River Pines in Altoona. She was born to Otis and Grace (Lang) on July 24, 1940 in Eau Claire. On February 11, 1961, she married the love of her life John McInnis and together they raised 3 children.
Betty delighted in being involved with her children, grandchildren and later great-grandchildren. She was active in helping out at school, attending sporting activities, and spending time at the cottage on Chain Lake. She also enjoyed gardening, crocheting and sewing. However, her passion was to make sure everyone was fed enough, to quote her, “Eat now!”
After raising her children, Betty worked a variety of jobs, settling in at National Presto Industries for many years. They retired to their lake home on Chain Lake where they enjoyed 20 years of lake living. They recently relocated back to Eau Claire.
She is survived by her husband John, children Shelley (Kevin) Kosewski, William (Sue) McInnis, and Pam McInnis; grandchildren Kathleen (Denny) Bishop, Mike (Samantha) McInnis, Sara (Dan) Weber, Sam and Nathan Kosewski, Rebecca and McKenzie McInnis; great-grandchildren Kameryn, Kensley, Karyssa, Kyndall, Dex, and Marley; sister-in-law Jacaleene McInnis, brother-in-law Dorvin Johnson and many nieces and nephews.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, beloved son Shaun McInnis; grandson Tommy Kosewski; sisters Rose (the late Hank) Schulz, Lillian (the late Alvin) Reiter, Luella Johnson; and brother-in-law James McInnis.
The family wishes to express their appreciation for the loving care given by the staff of the Department of Ultrasound and Radiology at Sacred Heart Hospital. She truly cherished the friendships that she made there. Micheal always had a special place in her heart.
Celebration of Life will be Friday July 15, 2022, at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel from 4:00-6:00 pm.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements.
