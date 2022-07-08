Betty Lue McInnis, age 81, a lifetime resident of Eau Claire, died Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Grace Lutheran Communities - River Pines in Altoona.
She was born July 24, 1940 to Otis and Grace (Lang) Frandsen in Eau Claire, WI. After graduating from high school she met and married the love of her life John McInnis, and they had 3 children.
Betty and her husband enjoyed boating and water skiing together. She also loved her time on the lake and the cottage they turned into a house. She also loved to feed her friends and family, garden, crochet, spend time with her kids and grandkids, and always enjoyed being involved with every school event.
She is survived by her husband John; children Shelley (Kevin) Kosewski , William (Susan) McInnis; grandchildren Rebecca, McKenzie, Sammel, Nathan, Kathleen (Dennis) Bishop, Mike (Samantha) McInnis, Sara (Dan) Weber; great-grand-children Kameryn, Kensley, Karyssa, Kyndall, Dex, Marley, Malia (Josh) Clements; daughter in law Pamela McInnis; and brother in law Dorvin Johnson.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son Shaun McInnis; grandson Tommy Kosewski; siblings Rose (Hank) Schulz, Lillian (Alvin) Reiter and Luella Johnson.
Celebration of Life will be Friday, July 15, 2022 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel from 4:00 - 6:00 pm.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Betty McInnis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.