Betty Jo (Quesinberry) Meyer, age 90 of Eau Claire passed away Monday, January 10, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. Betty was born the youngest of seven children on January 29, 1931 in Kentucky to William and Sarah Avis (Wilson) Quesinberry.
She was known in her hometown for her amazing soprano voice and lent her talents to her church choir. She was often a soloist at weddings, funerals, and special musical events. She was very close to her family, especially her nieces and nephews. Her education goals took her to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee where she earned her degree in Social Work. She served children and families with special needs at Jewish Vocational Services, and later worked in the Social Services Departments for Waukesha and Ozaukee Counties.
In 1974, Betty married the love of her life, David Meyer. She became instant Mom to David’s daughter, NancyEllen. The family lived in Cedarburg, WI until NancyEllen grew up and left home for college. The future would take Betty and David to Waupaca, WI where they built and started “Meyer Hardware” later adding on a Radio Shack. Years later they moved to Seattle, Washington. After NancyEllen graduated with a degree in Nursing, she followed her parents to Seattle, where she met and married Mark Elster. When David retired from his career with the Maryland Company, Betty and David moved back to Wisconsin and settled in the Eau Claire area. They became active members of Concordia Lutheran Church and made many friends there. They maintained a beautiful home where David was chief “handy man” and lawn mower and Betty enjoyed working in her beautiful flower gardens. Declining health dictated the sale of their home and a down-size to an apartment in the city of Eau Claire. They continued to enjoy and visit with friends, family and neighbors and lived a long and happy life until Betty’s passing.
Betty was preceded in death by her Parents, Brothers Cecil, Verl, and Wendel (Frankie) and Sisters, Gladys (Garland), Thelma, and Brade. Brothers and Sisters-in Law, David’s parents, a Niece and a Nephew also preceded her in death. She is survived by her loving husband of almost 49 years, David , Daughter NancyEllen (Mark Elster), Grandsons Christoff (Jocelyn) and Gavin (Nik) Elster, Sister-in-Law Sharon Quesinberry, 7 Nieces and Nephews, an extended family of great and great- great nieces and nephews, cousins, and many friends. Betty will best be remembered as a woman of Faith, a devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Aunt, and dear friend. She will also be remembered by the lives she touched through her work, her music, and her smile.
