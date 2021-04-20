Betty J. Mezera, age 98, of Eau Claire died on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Care Partners in Eau Claire.
Betty was born on February 4, 1923 to the late David and Mabel (Anderson) Farris in Durand. In 1925, she moved to Fennimore, WI to live with her grandparents until her dad remarried and moved them to Shawano. After graduation from Shawano High School in 1941, Betty attended beauty school in Milwaukee where she met her future husband. On September 13, 1947 Betty was united in marriage to Frank Mezera.
They settled in Eastman where their first three children were born and purchased a grocery store which they ran until 1955. Before moving to Eau Claire in 1962, their young family lived in Badger Village and Madison. Betty worked as custodian with the UW-Eau Claire until her retirement in 1985.
Betty was a very active member of St. Olaf Catholic Church; working funeral lunches, coordinated Community Table dinners, and met many close friends with the Couples and Womens Card Clubs. Both before and after retirement, they traveled extensively to foreign countries and enjoyed many years of camping with friends. Betty enjoyed being very involved in her grandchildren and great grandchildren lives and loved them dearly.
Betty is survived by her children, Mark (Wendy) Mezera of Anoka, MN and Pamela (Steve) Nesbit of Fall Creek; grandchildren, Jenny (Steve) Sieg, Terry (Lu) Carpenter, Scott (Ashley) Nesbit, Christopher (Michelle) Mezera and Kailey (Jim) Berg; great grandchildren, Cortney and Andrew Sieg, Drake Nesbit, Lily and Conner Mezera and Mia Carpenter; special family, Cathi and Jeff Dziedzic, their sons, Mark and Joel and their families, many other relatives and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Frank; son, Terry; and daughter, Kathleen.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at St. Olaf Catholic Parish with Father James Kurzynski officiating. Visitation will be on Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Evergreen Funeral Home (off Golf Road one block east of Hwy 93 in Eau Claire). Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum in Eau Claire. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Masks are REQUIRED to be worn via Eau Claire City/County Ordinance and social distancing followed.
The family would like to thank Care Partners Stonewood Drive and Moments Hospice for their wonderful care.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials be given to St. Olaf PCCW (P.O. Box 1203, Eau Claire, WI 54702-1203) or Bobs House for Dogs https://bobshousefordogs.org/. To send a condolence to the family, visit our obituaries at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com.