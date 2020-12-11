Betty L. Miller, age 90, of Eau Claire, went quietly and peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 6, 2020.
Betty was born on May 16, 1930 to the late Wayne and Edna (Horn) Milward in Eau Claire. Betty spent her childhood in Eau Claire, graduating from Eau Claire Senior High School in 1948. On July 29, 1950, she married Jerald E. Miller in Stillwater, MN. She was employed for some time at American National Bank in Eau Claire, but her primary career was making a loving and healthy home for her husband and sons.
After accompanying Jerry during his Army tour in Louisiana in 1951-1952, she returned with him to Eau Claire where they raised their family, which grew to five sons, the youngest two being twins. In 1978, she and Jerry purchased Twin Isles Trailer Court on Island Lake in Weyerhaeuser, WI, from Betty’s parents and operated it until 2007, after which they returned to Eau Claire.
Betty loved people, was loving and compassionate and quietly wise, and had a keen wit. She enjoyed playing cards and games, knitting, reading, and spending time with family and friends. She was exceptionally well loved by the staff and residents at Oakwood Hills where she lived the last few years. We will all miss her dearly!
Betty is survived by her sons, Kerry (Carla Rader), Randy (Kathy Jo Brihn), and Tom (Julie Welch); daughter-in-law, Jodi (Barnes) Miller; grandchildren, Paul, Melodie (Miller) Sluga, David, Christopher, Casey (Miller) Bares, Alisha (Miller) Darby, Casey Hudson, Jennifer (Eli) Pieper, and Katie Lowe; 20 great grandchildren; sisters, Jean Marquardt and Luanne (Dick) Beckman; sister-in-law, Jielda (Harley) Bahr; brother-in-law, John Farris; and many nieces, nephews, and other family members. Betty was a great lover of people and left many friends behind as well.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Jerry; son, Michael; sisters, Beverly (Donald) Johnson and Carol Farris; and brother-in-law, Bob Marquardt. Betty’s son, Mark, who disappeared from Rockford, IL in 2009, remains missing.
A family graveside service will be held at Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
The family wants to recognize and thank all the staff from Mayo Clinic Health System, St. Croix Hospice, Recover Care, and Oakwood Hills Apartments who provided such loving, compassionate, dedicated, and professional care to Mom during her final days.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials be given in memory of Betty to the Wounded Warrior Project https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/, Alzheimer’s Association https://www.alz.org/, or to the charity/organization of your choosing.
We encourage you to send a condolence to the family by visiting our obituaries at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com. But also, send a card, note or letter including a favorite memory or story of Betty. You may forward it to the funeral home if you do not know the family address (Evergreen Funeral Home, 4611 Commerce Valley Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701).