Betty Milligan

Betty Lois Duncan Milligan died on Friday morning, May 24, 2019 at the Rutledge Home, Chippewa Falls, Chippewa Co., Wisconsin. She had been receiving hospice care for the last ten days. Her daughter, Karen, was by her side when she died.
Betty was born on February 7, 1932 in Refugio, Refugio Co., Texas to Gordon Lester Duncan and Othella Blanche Booker. She grew up in the Aransas Pass, San Patricio Co., Texas area.
Some of the places where she was employed throughout her life were the Lykes Brothers Steamships, the Englander Mattress Company, Lilie-Hoffman Cooling Towers, KTRK TV-13 Houston, and the City of Houston, Texas from which she retired.
She married James L. Willa on April 27, 1951 in Houston, Texas. They had four children together: James Stanley (Karen) of Texas, Scott David of Missouri, Karen Ruth (Steven) Hurd of Wisconsin, and Sharon Elizabeth (David) Long of Missouri. They were later divorced, and she married Benjamin Eugene “Gene” Milligan on June 24, 1972 in Harris Co., Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Scott, and her husband, Gene.
She is survived by her three remaining children, seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel and the Cremation Society of Wisconsin in Altoona, WI are assisting the family. The family will be holding a private service at a later date.