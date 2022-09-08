Betty J. (Iverson) Millis, 95, of Black River Falls passed away peacefully on September 5, 2022 at Gundersen Hospital in LaCrosse surrounded by her family. She was born on April 6, 1927 in Black River Falls, WI, the only child of Olaf and Tena Iverson. She married Phillip (Frog) Millis on January 18, 1947, in Black River Falls and enjoyed 57 years of marriage until Frog’s passing in 2004.
Betty was known by all her family as “GG”. She was a homemaker and caregiver for her husband, mother and mother-in-law until their passings, along with caring for many grandchildren/great-grandchildren over the past 45 years; she could best be described as a professional wife with a masters in motherhood.
Betty loved to bowl at the Pines Lanes for many years with her lady group of friends. After her husband Frog passed away, she kept busy watering flowers at the cemetery, volunteering for Jackson County Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers and joining the girls for morning coffee at Hardees. Betty also enjoyed playing cards with the gals on Thursday afternoons. Her highlight every spring was attending the Black River Falls Alumni Banquet, which this past year was highlighted by her 77th class reunion.
The joy of Betty’s life was her family, as she enjoyed their visits and conversations. Her home was the central location for holiday gatherings for many decades, with good food, plenty of drinks and great times had by a large extended family. It was always a goal for the younger family members to get moved up from the “little table” to the “big table” to join GG at the feast, along with the opportunity for an extra helping of gizzards. As the years went by and Betty was not able to host holiday events, she enjoyed the opportunity to venture out to her families’ homes for holidays and other special occasions. Betty loved to watch the Milwaukee Brewers, Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers sporting events. She also enjoyed her daily routine of watching her favorite TV shows. There is a good chance she is now enjoying a Coronet and Fresca while watching Wheel of Fortune, providing that classic giggle we all love and will always remember.
Betty is survived by her four children; Randy (Mary) Millis of Eau Claire, WI: Deborah (Dennis) Eberhardt of Black River Falls, WI: Vicky (Tom) Koch of New Berlin, WI: Barbara (Jon) Torgerson of Black River Falls, WI
Nine grandchildren; Alison Millis, Kelly (Robert) Klus, Bradley (Ann) Eberhardt, Amy (Brian) Aebly, Kyle (Jessica) Koch, Ryan (Becki) Koch, Nicole Koch, Chrisopher Torgerson, Eric (Ainsley) Torgerson
Along with thirteen great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Betty is also survived by her sister-in-law Sandra Millis and special nephew Frank (Adriana) Monzo along with seven other loving nephews and nieces.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband Phillip (Frog) Millis; her parents, Olaf and Tena Iverson; her in-laws Ray and Agnes Millis, Duane (Tadpole) and Marian Millis; and granddaughter Trisha Eberhardt.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Torgerson’s Funeral Home in Black River Falls, WI. Friends may call on the family during visitation from 1:00 p.m. until the start of services. An interment will follow the services at Riverside Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the great care given to Betty by the staff at Black River Memorial Hospital (special thanks to Dr. Carol Martin) and Gundersen Hospital. Memorials may be given to Jackson County Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers.
The Torgerson’s Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, 715-284-4321.
