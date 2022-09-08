Betty J. (Iverson) Millis, 95, of Black River Falls passed away peacefully on September 5, 2022 at Gundersen Hospital in LaCrosse surrounded by her family. She was born on April 6, 1927 in Black River Falls, WI, the only child of Olaf and Tena Iverson. She married Phillip (Frog) Millis on January 18, 1947, in Black River Falls and enjoyed 57 years of marriage until Frog’s passing in 2004.

Betty was known by all her family as “GG”. She was a homemaker and caregiver for her husband, mother and mother-in-law until their passings, along with caring for many grandchildren/great-grandchildren over the past 45 years; she could best be described as a professional wife with a masters in motherhood.

