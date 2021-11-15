Betty Ann Morin, 95, of Eau Claire and formerly of White Bear Lake, Minn., passed away peacefully on Friday, November 12, 2021 at River Pines – Grace Lutheran Communities, Altoona.
Betty Ann was born in 1926 to the late Alvin and Annie (Anderson) Knudsen. She married Duane E. Morin on August 22, 1948 in Waverly, Neb. She worked at The Toro Company in her early married years. Betty Ann was a supreme homemaker. Her commitment to her family was unsurpassed. She enjoyed life to the fullest, pursuing and excelling at athletics, including golf and tennis. In her youth, she held the state softball throwing distance championship in Nebraska. Betty Ann and Duane travelled throughout southwestern United States, Europe and the Holy Land, among other places. They had lived in Belgium and Alabama before settling in Wisconsin. Betty Ann liked to garden, bake, cook and play bridge.
Survivors include her children, Perrin (John) Baites of Hendersonville, Tenn., Charles (Ahsha) Morin of Lawton, Okla., William (Kathleen) Morin of Eau Claire and David (Gretchen) Morin of Portage, Mich.; grandchildren, Christin Kingsolver, Caroline Hartsell, Catherine Garner, John David Baites, Philip Baites, Katie Bonds, Erik Morin, Jaclyn Gordon, Kelly Morin, Kayla Morin and Sophie Morin, Grace Morin and Austin LaVelle and Hannah LaVelle; numerous great-grandchildren; and sister, Yvonne Peterson of Ceresco, Neb.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Duane; parents; brothers, Leland Knudsen and Willard Knudsen; and brother-in-law, Marvin Peterson.
Memorials are preferred to Grace Lutheran Communities, P.O. Box 287, Eau Claire, WI 54702 or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Betty Ann’s family would like to thank the staff at River Pines and Moments Hospice for their abundant loving care.
A private family service was held. Betty Ann will join her husband, Duane, at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, Minn.
