Betty Noyes

Betty J. Noyes, 86, of Eau Claire, died Friday, November 22, 2019, at Milestone Memory Care, Eau Claire.
Betty was born in Sheridan, WI on December 12, 1932, the only daughter of Gladys G. Johnson. On May 1, 1954, Betty married the love of her life, Ronald L. Noyes. They spent 65 wonderful years together until Ronald’s death in July of 2016. Betty was a member of Hope Lutheran Church.
Betty is survived by a son, Steven (Sue) Noyes; a daughter, Lori (Vernon) Erdman; four grandchildren, Angela (Mike) Friend, Brian (Lauren) Noyes, Katie Mooney, and Andrew (Kristin) Noyes; four great-granddaughters, Kyleigh and Kyra Friend, Emery Noyes, and Lily Noyes; other relatives, Uncle Bud and Aunt Pat Johnson; along with many other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Noyes.
Memorial services will be held at the WEST CHAPEL location of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave in Eau Claire on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Mary Erickson officiating. Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services is serving her family.