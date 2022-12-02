Betty Lou Olson, age 96, of Menomonie, WI, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the American Lutheran Home.
She was born August 13, 1926, in Menomonie, WI, to Herman and Luella (Hoimyr) Schultz. Betty went to Coddington Grade School and graduated from Menomonie High School class of 1944.
Betty married Simon Olson on July 6, 1945, in New York, NY, while he was on leave from the Merchant Marines during World War II. They celebrated 74 years of marriage and enjoyed many wonderful experiences travelling extensively throughout most of the United States, as well as overseas to Hawaii, Japan, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, and England.
Betty was a life-long member of Peace Lutheran Church. After retiring from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in the Home Economics Department, she and Si enjoyed spending time between their home in Menomonie and their winter home in Mesa, AZ. They loved going to the grandkids' sporting events, school programs, or dance and cheer competitions be it in Wisconsin, Virginia or anywhere in between. Betty was a great shopper, always finding deals on fashionable clothing, especially at Younkers. She also enjoyed reading and needlepoint until her eyes could no longer handle those hobbies.
Being the eldest of five siblings and losing their mother at a young age, maternal instinct came into play which stayed with her for the rest of her life. Betty was a high energy, generous, charitable, witty and sometimes opiniated, but a gracious lady who lived life to the fullest.
Betty is survived by her three sons, David and Tom (Kristie) of Menomonie, WI, and Robert of Virginia Beach, VA; grandchildren, Ryan (Lyndsey), Sean (Katie), Alex (Amanda), Meghan and Robert Jr.; great-grandchildren, Jade, Adelyn and Fulton. She is further survived by her sister, Bonnie Van der Werff, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Simon; parents, Herman and Luella Schultz; brothers, Clifford (Bea), William (Joan), and Richard (Sandra).
The family would like to extend our deepest thanks to the Hospice team from Adoray of Baldwin, WI, that provided exceptional care and compassion for Betty and her family.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI. Visitation will start at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Menomonie, WI.
Memorials are suggested to: Stepping Stones, Dunn County Humane Society or Peace Lutheran Church