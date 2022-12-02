Olson, Betty (8X10) - Updated.jpg

Betty Lou Olson, age 96, of Menomonie, WI, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the American Lutheran Home.

She was born August 13, 1926, in Menomonie, WI, to Herman and Luella (Hoimyr) Schultz. Betty went to Coddington Grade School and graduated from Menomonie High School class of 1944.

