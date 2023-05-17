Betty Schwartz Obit Photo.jpeg

Betty Schwartz

Betty Schwartz, age 100, died May 15, 2023, peacefully in her sleep. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Gerald; parents, Max Phillips and Mollie (Sachnovitz) Phillips; brothers, Morris, Norman, Bernard and Louis; sisters, Lena, and Annabelle. Survived by her children, Marna (Schwartz) Reed and Robert Schwartz; grandchildren, Melissa Reed, Jenna (Patrick) Barb, David Schwartz and Andrew Schwartz; and great grandchildren, Grant, Eleanor, Avery, and Eilah.

