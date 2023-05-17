Betty Schwartz, age 100, died May 15, 2023, peacefully in her sleep. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Gerald; parents, Max Phillips and Mollie (Sachnovitz) Phillips; brothers, Morris, Norman, Bernard and Louis; sisters, Lena, and Annabelle. Survived by her children, Marna (Schwartz) Reed and Robert Schwartz; grandchildren, Melissa Reed, Jenna (Patrick) Barb, David Schwartz and Andrew Schwartz; and great grandchildren, Grant, Eleanor, Avery, and Eilah.
Betty spent her life giving and receiving love from those around her. This past February, Betty celebrated her 100th birthday, where she was surrounded by loving family and friends. Born in Eau Claire, WI, she attended UW-Madison and UCLA, after which she met Gerald on a blind date. They married and settled down in Eau Claire, where they raised their family and owned Vanderbie Jewelers.
In addition to helping around the store, Betty was a long-term volunteer in various civic organizations, including Luther Hospital (now Mayo), where she helped run the gift shop for many years. She and Gerald enjoyed spending their time together, with activities such as golf, paddleball, tennis, skiing (at first she preferred to knit ski sweaters), biking, and long walks. They traveled the globe together and enjoyed the snowbird life in Scottsdale. Betty was a great cook who later preferred to dine out and let others do the work (she posted a “For Rent” sign on her stove). She was the ultimate cat lover, and often had 1 or 2 Siamese in the house.
In Betty’s later years she enjoyed living at Knollwood Apartments, where she made many new friends and enjoyed playing Rummikub and bingo. She often ate out with her children (always time for a Whopper Jr. and onion rings!) and she was adventurous in taking in local theater. She held tremendous love for her family and adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Her family will be forever grateful for the outstanding, long-term care provided by her live-in aides, Roberta, Wendy, Marlene, Mekeal, Jamie and Quanna. Betty will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the Adath Yeshurun Cemetery Chapel, 5605 France Ave. So., Edina, MN 55410, and also available on zoom at www.tinyurl.com/BettySchwartz. Shiva will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. on May 18, 2023, at Knollwood Apartments, 3630 Phillips Parkway, St. Louis Park, MN 55426. The family prefers that memorials be made to the donor’s choice.