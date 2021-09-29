Betty A. Steuding, 78, of Altoona, WI died Saturday, September, 25, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health Care in Eau Claire.
She was born December 6, 1942 in Eau Claire, WI to Herman and Margaret (Asmussen) Patton.
Betty and John were united in marriage November 30th, 1963. Betty worked at The Clairemont nursing home for 25 years. She also worked at Oak Gardens and Hutchinson Technology Inc. for a short time.
She had many hobbies: watching true crime shows, reading Agatha Christie books, crafting, painting, coloring, and doing puzzles. She loved anything that was the color purple and was a fan of Elvis. Betty was a Den Mother with the Cub Scouts and was also a foster parent.
She is survived by her loving husband, John; daughter Kristina Frost (Aaron Kitchen); son David Steuding (Marianne Dosier); grandchildren: Brittney Krall, Makenzie Krall (Shane Hoffman), Benjamin (Deanna) Krall, Holly Frost and Delaney Olson; and a great-grandaughter, Lyra Lynn Hoffman, who is due to enter this world November 30th, 2021. She is further survived by her sister Mary LaRose; brothers Charles Patton and Alfred (Mary Sue) Patton; best friends Joyce Hoover and Carol Stage; her cat “Baby”; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Charlene Lant, and Jean LaRose; and brother Terry Patton.
Betty was loved by all and will be dearly missed.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel/Cremation Society of Wisconsin, 535 S. Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona with Pastor Jeff Carlson officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to service at the funeral Chapel.