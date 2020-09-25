Betty Lou Taggart, 90, formerly of Augusta and Eau Claire, passed away peacefully on Saturday September 6, 2020 at Whispering Oak Place in Ellendale, MN near her son Michael.
Betty Taggart was born in Foster, Wisconsin, on January 12, daughter of Russell McLellan and Bernice (Zhe) McLellan. After graduating from Augusta High School, Betty entered Beauty School in Chippewa, Wisconsin. She managed two shops in Augusta for years and then went on to being the Director of the Cosmetology School of Eau Claire which she held for many years.
Betty was united in marriage to Charles O. Taggart on April 23, 1947. The couple made their home and raised their two sons in Augusta until moving to Eau Claire in 1972.
While in Augusta Betty and Chuck were active as teachers and Superintendent of the Sunday Schools at the Augusta Methodist Church and then transferred their membership to Lake Street Methodist Church in Eau Claire, WI.
After Chuck passed away in September in 2008,Betty continued to live in Eau Claire until moving to Whispering Oak Place to be near her son, Michael.
Betty was a talented knitter and quilt maker and several of her exquisite quilts were donated to Middle River Health Faciltiy. She loved to travel and took many trips with Lola Englesby also of Augusta.
Betty will be dearly missed by her two sons- Michael Taggart of Ellendale, MN, Ronald and Terri Taggart of Lake Nebagamon, Wisconsin and five grandchildren- Timothy Taggart, Gabriel (Jennifer) Taggart, Daniel (Lauren) Taggart, Steven (Suzy) Taggart, Chelsa Taggart, and nine great grandchildren- Audrey, Nolan, Edie, Ozzie, Peyton, Dylan, Jacob, Taylor and Quinn.
In addition to her husband, Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister Marjorie. She will be terribly missed by her beloved younger sister- Audrey (Jack) Lembke and very special friend- Jim Humphrey.
A private family burial for Betty was held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Osseo City Cemetery near her husband Chuck and beloved father- Russell. The family was assisted by the Anderson Funeral Home of Augusta.
