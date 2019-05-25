Betty I. Wrigglesworth, 93, of Altoona, WI, formerly of Eau Claire, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Grace Edgewood in Altoona.
Betty was born on July 13, 1925, to Emil and Mary (Klaar) Johnson in Eau Claire. She grew up in Chippewa Falls with her six sisters and a brother.
On January 31, 1947, Betty married Robert Wrigglesworth in St. Paul, MN. They became parents to Jane, Mary and Thomas. In 1963, Betty became one of the City of Eau Claire’s first meter maids.
Betty enjoyed staying active. Through the years, she was involved in leagues for both bowling and golf. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. What she enjoyed the very most was time spent taking care of her family. She was a remarkable cook and baker. The cookie jar was always full. Betty enjoyed tradition and always made holidays special for her family. She loved to have her family together to play cards and games.
Betty is survived by her loving family: two daughters, Jane (Roger) Jones of Appleton, WI and Mary Kern of Eau Claire; son, Thomas of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Mark Jones of Las Vegas, NV, Angela (Kevin) Mitala of Appleton, Katrina (Bill) Hake of Eau Claire, and Robert (Becky) Kern of Sun Prairie, WI; great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Noah and Makayla Mitala, and Marvin Kern; sisters, Mildred “Mootie” Kappus and Lois Fjelsted; and several nieces and nephews.
She will be dearly missed and remembered always as she joins those who preceded her in death: husband, Robert Wrigglesworth; parents, Emil and Mary Johnson; son-in-law, Jim Kern; sisters, Esther Goulet, Marie “Mamie” Goulet, Annabelle Hancock and Evelyn Rogers; and brother, Harvey Johnson.
Memorials may be directed to Spirit Lutheran Church, 1310 Main St. Eau Claire, WI 54701
A private memorial service was held. Betty was laid to rest next to her husband in Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Cremation Services assisted her family.
To express condolences online, please visit obituaries at www.lenmarkfh.com