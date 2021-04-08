Beulah Englund

Beulah (Bo) Gay Englund, 92, of Mooresville, NC and formerly of Eau Claire, WI, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, February 24th with her loving husband by her side.
She was born on November 3, 1928 in Eden Praire, MN, daughter of the late James and Ella Moran.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Moran and Russ Moran.
Always an active member in her churches in Eden Praire, MN and Eau Claire, WI, she was also a member of Williamson Chapel in Mooresville, NC and volunteered at Luther Hospital and was a member of PEO in Eau Claire.
She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great — grandmother and wife, always putting her family first. She attended the births of all 7 of her grandchildren, traveling many miles and across several states to ensure she was there to help.
She leaves a legacy to be cherished by her survivors, her husband of 73 years, Gordon Englund; daughters, Debbie Juneau (David) of Mooresville, NC, Barb Gerken (Kurt) of College Station, TX; son, John Englund (Becky) of Savage, MN; grandchildren, Jason Juneau, Ashlee Juneau, John Englund, Megan Bock (Gabe), Andy Englund (Kym), Matt Englund (Tammy), KC Gerken (Cydne); 9 great-grandchildren; brother, Jim Moran (Betty); sisters, Arlene Brown, Judy Ginder (Gary), Sandy Mason (Sam); and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Services will be held at a future time when family and friends can gather to celebrate Beulah’s beautiful life.
Donations in her honor can be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625 or a charity of your choice.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville, is serving the Englund family.
