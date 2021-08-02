Beverly Aasen

Beverly A. Aasen, age 78 of Eau Claire, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System – Eau Claire.
Beverly was born on February 23, 1943 in Eau Claire to Gerhardt and Mable Kaeding. She graduated from Fall Creek High School in 1961 and went to vocational school graduating in 1962. She worked as a ledger clerk for Gamble Robinson from 1963 – 1976. On August 19, 1967 she married Dennis Aasen at St. James Trinity Lutheran Church in Fall Creek. Beverly retired in 1976 due to health concerns with multiple sclerosis.
Beverly and Dennis liked to travel, visiting all the Islands in Hawaii, Niagara Falls and the World’s Fair in Seattle.
She is survived by her husband Dennis; a sister Darlene Zemple; sisters-in-law: Dorothy Kaeding, Dorothy Goble, Karen (Jim) Vobernik, Donna (Jerry) Higbie and Lois Aasen; brothers-in-law: Galen and Kurt Aasen; and nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death are her parents and brothers-in-law: Harvey Zemple and Arvid and Charles Kaeding and Terry Aasen.
A celebration of life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1314 East Lexington Blvd., Eau Claire with Pastor Patrick Patterson officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Inurnment will be in the Trinity Cemetery, Fall Creek.
Donations may be made to Feed My People, 2610 Alpine Road, Eau Claire, WI 54703 (www.fmpfoodbank.org); Eau Claire Animal Shelter, 3900 Old Town Hall Rd, Eau Claire, WI 54701 (https://www.eccha.org); or to Trinity Food Pantry, 1314 E Lexington Blvd, Eau Claire, WI 54701 (http://www.trinity-ec.org/foodpantry.phtml).
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Connie, who was always there helping during the last difficult weeks and to the Dr.’s and nurses at Mayo Palliative Care.