Beverly Boettcher
Beverly June Boettcher, 97, passed away peacefully Friday, March 24, 2023, at River Pines in Altoona, WI.
Bev was born March 19, 1926, to Carl and Emma Garnett in the Town of Seymour. She grew up in Eau Claire graduating from Eau Claire High School in 1944. She married Donald Boettcher on August 21, 1949, at Olivet Evangelical United Brethren Church, Eau Claire. Salmon colored glads adorned the altar. This denomination merged with the Methodist Church creating the United Methodist denomination. Bev loved the Lord and was a long-time member of Lake Street United Methodist Church, Eau Claire. Within the church, with the help of extended family, Don and Bev raised five children.
Bev’s life of public service began upon her graduation from Swedish Hospital School of Nursing, Minneapolis, MN (1948). She practiced in Minneapolis, MN, Wausau, WI, and Kokomo, IN before becoming head nurse of pediatrics at Luther Hospital, Eau Claire, WI.
Later Bev served as Director or Special Services for Wellness Programs (well ahead of her time) and Public Relations at Luther Hospital. The Eau Claire area benefitted from the implementation of thirty plus community programs ranging from pediatric orientation for children undergoing surgeries to tele-care which provided daily phone calls to check in on elderly and home-bound residents. She was service minded.
In the 1970’s as Eau Claire was growing, Bev became director of Development raising funds for the first expansion of Luther Hospital. Working closely with Lyons Associates of Aspen, CO, the goal was met.
As a result, Bev joined Lyons Associates as Vice President for Client Services and Fund Development. For thirteen years she guided thirty one hospitals across the country in programming and private fund raising.
Firmly rooted in the Eau Claire community, Bev put her skills and talents to work as Fund Development and Community Relations Director for the Eau Claire Regional Arts Council. This was the era of the restoration of the State Theater in downtown Eau Claire. The goal was met, and the region enjoyed years of productions and concerts at “The State.” As a lover of live theater and music, Bev was most proud of this accomplishment.
Her third career, as she liked to say, was city government. Bev served four terms as City Councilwoman for District #3. She ran on the concepts of “Listening-Caring-Doing!” She also completed two terms on the County Board of Supervisors. She loved her community and was honored to serve.
Bev is survived by her children, Jolene Ann Simmons of St. Cloud, MN, Mary Kay (Ray) Francis, David Donald Boettcher of Eau Claire, WI, Alan Lee Boettcher of Eau Claire and Robert Paul (Sue) Boettcher of Chippewa Falls, WI; grandchildren, Valerie Ann (Joe) Stueve of Avon, MN, and Kirsten Garnett Francis of Eau Claire, WI; two great-grandchildren, and five step great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Emma Garnett; husband, Donald Warren Boettcher; siblings, Francis Reed, Winifred Winrich, Jack, William Penn, Roger, and Elaine Wickland.
A blessing is just what you need, right when you need it. Thank you to the staff of River Pines and St. Croix Hospice for being a blessing to Bev and her family.
Inurnment will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire. A private burial will take place at a later date.
