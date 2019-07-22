Beverly Buchholz 

Beverly Jean Buchholz 79, passed away Friday, July 12, surrounded by her family at Clearwater Care Center.
Bev was born to Geraldine (Hart) and Raymond Lindow on September 26, 1940 in Eau Claire, WI.
She graduated from Regis High School. Bev worked for Walgreens and the A&P Store before meeting and marrying Joseph Buchholz on April 4, 1959 in Montana. They moved to Eau Claire in 1977.
Bev was a bartender in Downtown Eau Claire for more than 26 years, where she met many wonderful people. She enjoyed cheering on the Green Bay Packers (especially the Brett Favre era), she also loved visits from her Grand children and Great Grand children.
Bev is survived by her husband Joseph, sister Nancy Hanson, son Michael (Pamela) Buchholz, daughter Lisa (Rob) Schoettle, grand children Misty Isham, Amber Ball, Thomas and Hannah Buchholz, Jessica Rude, James Schoettle, Lindsey McMahon, Jacob Schoettle, 12 great grand children, and close family friend Jean Olson.
She was preceded in death by her mother Geraldine, father Raymond, brother Thomas Lindow, daughters Teresa and BethAnn whom she missed dearly, and a niece Lori Young, and great niece Dana Young.
Services will be on July 24, at 1:00 pm with a graveside prayer service at Rest Haven Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome. A celebration of life at Mt. Simon pavilion to follow from 2pm-6pm.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial’s to family.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.