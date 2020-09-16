Beverly M. Curler, 95, formerly of rural Fall Creek, passed away Saturday evening, Sept. 12, 2020, at Oak Gardens Assisted Living in Altoona.
Beverly Mae Curler daughter of Carl and Gladys (Johnson) Stai was born Jan. 24, 1925, in Eau Claire, WI. Bev was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Eau Claire and attended Bowman Country School in the Town of Seymour, Eau Claire County.
Bev was united in marriage to Donald Curler on June 12, 1943, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls. The couple farmed in Ludington Township and Bev was also employed for 20 years at Armour’s Meat Packing Company in Eau Claire. She worked in the cutting and packing department until retiring in 1983 when the company closed in Eau Claire.
After Bev married Don she joined Zion Lutheran Church in Seymour Township and over the years was an active member volunteering as a Sunday and Bible school teacher and member of Zion’s Ladies Society. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post # 305 of Starr Ave in Eau Claire and had enjoyed working on the Ludington Township Election Board.
Beverly will be dearly missed by her 2 sisters, Alice (Charles) Spehle of Colfax, and Karen Bisek of Independence; several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Bev was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Gladys; husband Don on May 12, 2005; brothers, Donald and Charles Stai; 3 sisters, Carol Murtishaw, Shirley Curler and Grace Dittner.
A visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to noon at Zion Lutheran Church located at 1286 S. 150th Ave, Fall Creek, WI. Funeral services will be held at noon at the church with Pastor James Norton officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.