Beverly D. “Bev” Dahms, age 88 of Menomonie, WI passed away after a short battle with cancer on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at her home.
She was born July 21, 1932 in Menomonie, WI to Alfred and Mary Kunz. As a young girl she lived in the Milwaukee area and then moved to Downsville and graduated from Menomonie High School.
Bev married Kenneth Dahms on May 31, 1951 at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie. They had three children. Bev attended New Hope Lutheran Church in Downsville. She was a member of Dorcas circle and enjoyed quilting. Bev and Ken lived a full and happy life: they enjoyed dancing as a young couple, followed by years of traveling to many states with friends and family. Her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandson were very special to her as she made each one a blanket at birth to cherish their whole life. She always looked forward to Friday morning coffee with her special friends.
Bev is survived by a son Ron Dahms (Kathy) of Downsville, WI and a daughter Lori Viereck (Brian) of Baytown, TX; grandchildren Lindsey (Phillip) Warrick, Justin Schultz, Tiffany Dahms, Megan (Dan) Henken, Erin and Emily Viereck; great grandchildren Raylea, ReAnna, Emma and Andy Warrick, Archer and Haleigh Henken; one great-great grandson Kenny. She is also survived by her brother Karl (Virginia) of Hudson, WI, a brother in law Larry (Jan) Dahms and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Mary, her husband Kenneth and daughter Sheri.
Due to Covid-19, memorial services will be held at a future date by Pastor Judy Kincaid at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie with a Celebration of Life to follow.
~Now they’re together so they can start this dance again~
