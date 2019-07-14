Beverly England

Beverly Ann England (Thorson), age 77, of Pigeon Falls, WI passed away at home surrounded by family on Thursday, July 11, 2019, after a two year courageous battle with bile duct cancer.
Bev was born on August 8, 1941, in Whitehall, WI to Olger and Stella (Jacobson) Thorson. She graduated from Whitehall High School in 1959. Shortly afterwards, Bev moved to La Crosse and worked as a secretary at a car dealership. The following year, she and her girlfriends moved to Madison to seek better jobs. Bev obtained a secretarial position at the Department of Dairy Science on the UW campus. There, she was assigned the duties of keeping track of registered Holsteins Herds in Wisconsin. She did so by utilizing a “new” computer system that required key punch cards. Bev was affectionately known by her husband as a “key punching, cow puncher”.
It was also on campus that Beverly met her true love, SSgt Douglas England. Doug was an undergraduate student sponsored by the Air Force. Six months later they were married which began their nearly 57 years together, including 22 years of which were served in the USAF. Tours of duty included 11 moves to several stateside bases as well as three years in Germany. In these military years, Beverly gave birth to a daughter and twin sons.
Following retirement from the military, Bev and family moved to Madison. It was there where Bev hosted several family and church group picnics in her backyard along the Yahara river. She was a wonderful hostess. In 2003, Bev and family moved back to her original home in Pigeon Falls. Two years later they built a new house on the Pigeon Pond and there she spent her remaining years hosting family and community gatherings. Bev loved doting over her grandchildren, often baking their favorite treats. She was active in Peace Lutheran Church with the ladies’ groups as well as playing in the handchime choir.
Beverly was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She was gifted with many of the Fruits of the Spirit (Galatians 5:22) most notably: love, faithfulness, gentleness and kindness. She will be sorely missed by many.
Beverly is survived by her loving husband, Doug; her children, Cheryl (David) Thorp, Todd (Kris) England and Tom England (Deb Spiten); her grandchildren, Ryan England, Anne Thorp, Kevin England, Claire Thorp and Kate England. Bev was preceded in death by a brother, Wallace Thorson; two sisters, Lanice Van Slyke and Lois Duxbury.
The England family is deeply grateful for all of Bev’s compassionate care given by family members; especially Linda, her youngest sister, Pastor Mary Ann Bowman, other friends, and the Mayo Health System, its doctors and nurses and Hospice Care, without whom a two year cancer survival would have been impossible. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to the Peace Lutheran Endowment Fund.
Thanks be to God for the life of Beverly Ann England.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Peace Lutheran Church (13083 E. Main Street, Pigeon Falls, WI) with Pastor Mary Ann Bowman officiating. Burial will follow in Upper Pigeon Creek Cemetery in Pigeon Falls, WI.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the church on Saturday.
Schiefelbein Funeral Home of Osseo is assisting the family with arrangements.