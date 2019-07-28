Beverly N. (Tupper) Garrison, age 91, of Chippewa Falls, WI, passed away at the Lake Hallie Memory Care Center on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 12 days after she fell and broke her hip. Her niece Sherrie was at her side.
Beverly was born October 6, 1927, in Chippewa Falls, WI to Emery J. and Dorothy F. (Wolfe) Nein. She graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1945 and attended Wisconsin State University-Eau Claire.
On September 18, 1954 she married Melvin A. Tupper in Chippewa Falls. Melvin died on October 7, 1963. She later married Harold C. Garrison on September 12, 1970 at Fort Meyer Post Chapel, Fort Meyer, VA while they were both working in Helsinki, Finland.
Beverly’s working career covered 42 years. Her employers were Chippewa Falls Woolen Mill; Hamilton Chevrolet-Buick, Chippewa Falls; Chippewa Falls Superintendent of Schools; Wisconsin State University-Eau Claire; Department of State-Helsinki, Finland; United Nations in Chad Africa; Manpower Inc. of Kokomo, IN; and Public Service Indiana, retiring in May, 1987.
Beverly was baptized and confirmed in the Zion Evangelical United Brethren Church and remained an active member until she left Chippewa Falls for her position with the Department of State in Helsinki, Finland in 1969. She was an active member of the Eastern Star in Fairfield Glade, TN and Fairfield Glade Community Church, Fairfield Glade, TN for 21 years prior to moving back to Chippewa Falls in July, 2011.
Survivors include her niece, Sherrie (Doyle) Richards; great-nephews, Brandon Richards of Minneapolis, MN, Nathan Richards (Tara Halquist) of Eau Claire and Justin Richards of Chippewa Falls; great-great nephew, Cayden Richards; and many first and second cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emery and Dorothy Nein; husbands, Melvin in 1963 and Harold in November 2017; her beloved sister, Patricia Gehweiler (2008); and brother-in-law, George Gehweiler (2011).
A special thanks to Bev’s caregiver Janice (prior to her moving to Lake Hallie), the caring staff at Lake Hallie, Francis her Mayo Hospice Nurse, and Pastor Don and Barb for the many visits.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 3 at Zion United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls, with Pastor Don Drollinger officiating. Burial will be at Prairie View Cemetery following the service.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., Saturday at the church.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
