Beverly Gerike, 93, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 21, 2023, surrounded by her family at Sacred Hospital in Eau Claire, WI.
Funeral services will be Monday, March 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta, WI, with Pastor Jonathan Wessel officiating. Burial will be in the East Lawn Cemetery in Augusta. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church. Following the burial a time of fellowship and luncheon will be held in the church basement.
Beverly Claudine Biesecker was born on December 12, 1929, to Claude M. and Thelma G. (Granger) Biesecker. She grew up in Eau Claire and graduated from Memorial High School before marrying Sgt. Gerhardt John Gerike, on May 5, 1951, at Second Congregational Church. Together they welcomed 3 wonderful children, Gail Ann, Jeffrey John and Nancy Jeanne. Beverly was an avid quilter and enjoyed her time with the Quilt Addicts in Augusta and spending time at the Augusta Community and Senior Center. We thank that organization for helping her enjoy life from going on outings with the Red Hat Ladies, playing Bingo on Wednesdays or Foo on Tuesday and most importantly the exercise class led by Pat. Beverly loved her family and spoiled her 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and passed on the love of fishing. Fishing trips to Canada or just up north Wisconsin with the young grandchildren led to many fun times for all.
Beverly is preceded in death by husband, Gerhardt; daughter, Gail Ann Palmer; sister, Helen; brothers, Lee, Harvey and Scott; in-laws, Donald and Dorothy Gerike; and parents, Claude and Thelma Biesecker. She is survived by children, Jeff (Diane) Gerike of Augusta; Nancy (Don) Revak of Eau Claire; son-in-law, Dan Palmer of Thorp; sister, Diane (Tom) Huhane; brother-in-law, Keith Yeager; 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A special thank you to the 5th floor doctors and nurses at Sacred Heart Hospital. Your help, compassion and professionalism for Mom was heartwarming.
The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.