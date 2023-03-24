GERIKE, Beverly.jpg

Beverly Gerike, 93, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 21, 2023, surrounded by her family at Sacred Hospital in Eau Claire, WI.

Funeral services will be Monday, March 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta, WI, with Pastor Jonathan Wessel officiating. Burial will be in the East Lawn Cemetery in Augusta. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church. Following the burial a time of fellowship and luncheon will be held in the church basement.

