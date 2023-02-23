Beverly (Repaal) Hill passed away at her home on February 20, 2023, at age 90.

Born to Erling and Inga (Gullingsrud) Repaal on July 11, 1932, in Rice Lake, WI, Bev was raised in Shawtown and proud of her Norwegian heritage. She was confirmed at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.

