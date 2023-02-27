Beverly Hill
Beverly (Repaal) Hill passed away at her home on February 20, 2023, at age 90.
Born to Erling and Inga (Gullingsrud) Repaal on July 11, 1932, in Rice Lake, WI, Bev was raised in Shawtown and proud of her Norwegian heritage. She was confirmed at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.
Ahead of her time in many regards, Bev grew up loving sports and being active. She was a citywide playground and softball champion in her youth, and played trombone in the high school band.
She would go on to share her love of sports with her husband, Donald Hill, whom she met at UW-Eau Claire, where she graduated in 1954.
Bev was an elementary teacher in Eau Claire and Durand for three years. She kept her passion for education throughout her life, sharing it with her family for generations to come.
Bev became a business owner of The Lantern, a gift shop in downtown Eau Claire, after the premature death of her husband in 1979. She had many friends who helped to sustain her after this loss. Her friendships lasted through her lifetime, starting almost at birth with her cousin and at age seven with her neighbor.
Bev’s pride and joy was being a mother and grandmother. She was a compassionate woman who showed her love in many ways and always ensured that everyone around her was cared for.
Her love for gardening was evident in her beautiful flowers and unique garden. It was a passion that her daughters inherited.
Bev was remarkable in her ability to be the funniest in the room without being the center of attention. Her understated sense of humor was with her always, and her sharp wit kept her friends, family, and loved ones laughing.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Donald Hill, her sister, Judy Kramer, and her brother-in-law, Merlin Mikelson.
Bev is survived by her four children, Kimberly (Erik) Hill Phelps, Konnie (Tom) Free, Kerri (Todd) Muche, James (Kari) Hill, her ten grandchildren, one great-grandchild, her sisters-in-law Janice Mikelson and Susan (Bruce) Strangfeld, her brother-in-law, Roger Kramer, cousins, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Those who knew her are better for it. It is an honor to have loved her and been loved by her for this long. She will be enormously missed!
Services were held Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 12:00 pm (noon) at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1314 E. Lexington Blvd, Eau Claire, WI 54701. Visitation took place from 11:00 am until the time of services. A luncheon took place at the church immediately following the service. Private family burial will take place at a later date in the Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.
