Beverly Ann Johnson, 83, of Bloomer, WI passed away peacefully, Monday, July 15, 2019 at River Pines Nursing Home in Altoona, WI after a long illness.
Beverly was born January 22, 1936 in Austin, MN, the daughter of the late Milo and Ann (Klingfus) Morgan. In the last years of high school, she received her beautician’s license and practiced for several years until their first child was born. Then in 1979 Beverly and her husband, Bruce, bought a dairy farm and worked that farm until 1994. She enjoyed feeding birds, being a home maker and loved spending time with her family.
Beverly is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bruce; a son, Wayne B. Johnson; 3 grandchildren, Jacob, Michael ( Melissa) Johnson, Jill (Charles) Sietmann; three great grandchildren, Lorin, Mallori and Wade; a son in-law William Hinderlinder; a brother, Larry (Bonnie) Morgan; sister in-law, Cleone Morgan; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Lori and a brother Richard Morgan.
Services are private.
The family would like to thank St. Joseph’s Hospice for caring for Beverly over the past year.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Cremation Society of Wisconsin.