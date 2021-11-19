Beverly I. Johnson, of Glenwood City, formerly of Colfax, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021, at Glenhaven Nursing Home in Glenwood City.
Beverly was born on July 4, 1927, in the Township of Rock Falls, to Peter and Emma (Stone) Dahl. Beverly graduated from Durand HS in 1945. On May 28, 1949, Beverly married Dale Johnson at Rock Creek Lutheran Church in Rock Falls, WI. Beverly worked as an operator for the phone company prior to her marriage and until she had children. Later, she worked for First WI Bank and eventually retired from there. Bev was involved in various church groups throughout her life, including ladies aid, altar guild, and taught Sunday school. Hobbies included sewing, knitting, crocheting and reading. She and Dale traveled throughout the US and Canada, as well as a trip to Norway. Beverly was devoted to her family, always making family activities a priority.
Beverly is survived by her son, Charles; daughter, Jacalyn (Greg) Evenson; daughter-in-law, Lois (Jim Mrdutt) Johnson; four grandchildren, Jill (Paul) Drewitz, Eric (Jessica) Johnson, Nick (Amber) Johnson, Ethan Evenson; and seven great grandchildren, Cole, Eve, Caroline, Sam, Luke, Addy, Grant. She is further survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, Peter Johnson; and siblings, Betty, Eugene and Carol.
Private family services will be held. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Colfax. Sampson Funeral Home is assisting the family. To express online condolences, please visit www.sampsonfuneralhome.com
