Beverly J. Knutson passed away peacefully at home on March 2, 2023, at the age of 88 after a brief bout with cancer.

Beverly was born on January 18, 1935 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Milton and Gilma (Glenna) Christopher. She graduated from Eau Claire Senior High in 1953. She married Omar Knutson on November 6 1954. They lived in Norfolk, Virginia while Omar was in the service and later moved back to Eau Claire. Beverly worked many years for the Eau Claire School District elementary and junior high lunch and nutrition service. She worked with and was friends with many of the staff that she would see on a daily basis.

