Beverly J. Knutson passed away peacefully at home on March 2, 2023, at the age of 88 after a brief bout with cancer.
Beverly was born on January 18, 1935 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Milton and Gilma (Glenna) Christopher. She graduated from Eau Claire Senior High in 1953. She married Omar Knutson on November 6 1954. They lived in Norfolk, Virginia while Omar was in the service and later moved back to Eau Claire. Beverly worked many years for the Eau Claire School District elementary and junior high lunch and nutrition service. She worked with and was friends with many of the staff that she would see on a daily basis.
Beverly had interests in snowmobiling, fishing, and even bowhunting at the cabin in northern Wisconsin. She had a “green thumb” and enjoyed planting vegetables and flowers in her garden every spring and summer. Bev was a member of the local Moose Lodge where she enjoyed dancing and spending time with friends. She traveled with friends and liked to dance at various ballrooms around the Midwest.
She is survived by children, Kevin (Avis) Knutson and Stacey Knutson of Eau Claire; Joel Knutson (Karen) of White Bear Lake, MN; Kyle (Kelly) Knutson of Chippewa Falls; 3 grandchildren, Shelby (Charley) Bruce; Derek (Kayla) Knutson; Lynnel Knutson; 4 great grandchildren; and many friends and relatives.
She is preceded in death by parents, Milton and Gilma; husband, Omar; sisters, Shirley and Marjie and brother, LaVerne.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 11:00am with a service following at 12pm at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, 814 First Avenue, Eau Claire, Wisconsin with Rev. Dr. Philip Ruge-Jones officiating. Inurnment at Lakeview Cemetery will be at a later date.
The family would like to thank the Hospice staff of Lesa, Tom & Jean for their care and dedication.
A very special thank you and heartfelt appreciation to Audrey, Susan, and Louise and Lynnel.
Bev received additional top-notch care from daughter Stacey until her passing.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lenmarkfh.com.
